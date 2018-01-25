Wizkid AKA Baba Nla Flaunts His N432 Million Wristwatch On Instagram – Photos

I don’t know how crazy this is, but if I talk now, them go say I don carry come. But wait a minute, how much will someone have to push him or her into buying a write watch worth N432 Million ($1.2 million)? Please tell me because “I am not understanding”.

And I’m here looking for N200K for house rent. Wizkid just showed off a brand new wristwatch he just got for himself, and according to him he bought it for $1.2million which is worth a whooping N432 million.

If this is remotely true, about the worth of the wristwatch, them I’m a learner. Wizzy abeg, wherever you are, I hope you stumble upon this blog and just bless me with 0.001% of the money. I will forever be grateful.

No be joke oooo.

See the photos below..