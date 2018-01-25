Wizkid AKA Baba Nla Flaunts His N432 Million Wristwatch On Instagram – Photos
I don’t know how crazy this is, but if I talk now, them go say I don carry come. But wait a minute, how much will someone have to push him or her into buying a write watch worth N432 Million ($1.2 million)? Please tell me because “I am not understanding”.
And I’m here looking for N200K for house rent. Wizkid just showed off a brand new wristwatch he just got for himself, and according to him he bought it for $1.2million which is worth a whooping N432 million.
If this is remotely true, about the worth of the wristwatch, them I’m a learner. Wizzy abeg, wherever you are, I hope you stumble upon this blog and just bless me with 0.001% of the money. I will forever be grateful.
No be joke oooo.
See the photos below..
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!