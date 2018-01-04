 Wizkid arrives Ghana, Ignores Shatta Wale’s threat – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Wizkid arrives Ghana, Ignores Shatta Wale’s threat – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Entertainment


Wizkid arrives Ghana, Ignores Shatta Wale's threat
Weeks after Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta wale dared him to come, Nigerian superstar Wizkid arrives Ghana, declares that a guy man can't guy a guy man. In his own words; “Ghana Touchdown !! Guyman no fit Guy Guyman,, Deh yahh”. Watch the Video

