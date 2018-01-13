Wizkid, Falz, Basketmouth make surprise appearance at Ycee’s #JuiceConcertUK

Tinny Entertainment rockstar Ycee had his first headline show, the “Juice Concert” in London last night and it was a straight vibe. The show featured supporting acts like Eugy, Sona, Bella, MsBanks & Flosha. There were also surprise appearances from top acts; Wizkid, Falz & comedian Basketmouth. See photos below: Watch Wizkid perform “Manya” at […]

The post Wizkid, Falz, Basketmouth make surprise appearance at Ycee’s #JuiceConcertUK appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

