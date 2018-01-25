Wobey Sound!🔊 DJ Enimoney features Reminisce, Slimcase & Tiwa Savage on New Single “Diet” | Listen on BN

YBNL’s official Disc Jockey, DJ Enimoney is out with his highly anticipated record titled “Diet“. The record is produced by Sarz and features Slimcase, Reminisce & Tiwa Savage. Listen below: Get “Diet” here

