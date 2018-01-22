Woman arrested for buying seven abducted children

The police in Nasarawa State have arrested said they have arrested one Mrs. Grace Etim, in whose custody seven missing children were found. According to the police, Etim confessed that she bought the children from some kidnappers. The police said Etim’s arrest followed the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, Anthony Jatau, 35, who allegedly abducted […]

