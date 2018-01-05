 Woman Dumps Her Baby In Waste Bin And Ran Away, In PH – Graphic Photos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman Dumps Her Baby In Waste Bin And Ran Away, In PH – Graphic Photos

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Sometime I question the existence of God whenever I see this king of story or hear this kind incident. If God knows everything before it happens, is he cruel enough to know that this lady will abandon this little infant and yet he chose to let her have the pregnancy?

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Sometimes I don’t even know what to believe. According to Lawrence, A Facebook user who shared this info. a lady dropped her baby at the center of the road in a waste bin along Ikwerre road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and ran away.

God help us all.





Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.