Woman Trapped In Mud Under Third Mainland Bridge Rescued in Lagos (Photos)

A young woman who was trapped in mud under the third mainland bridge was rescued today by Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA). The woman was rescued from the mud where the sand filling of the Oworonsoki end of the Third mainland bridge is currently been landfilled. LASEMA official rescued the woman from the mud […]

The post Woman Trapped In Mud Under Third Mainland Bridge Rescued in Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

