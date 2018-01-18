Women Always Reject Me Because Of My Small Manhood Size – Popular Ghanaian Actor
Normally when you ask ladies the question; Do pen*s size really matter? They always tend to say it doesn’t because of the society we are living in. But the truth is, it does.
Ghanaian actor, Stephen Atanga aka Don Little, who is often referred to as ‘Ghanaian Aki’ by Nigerians, because he is as short as aki and pawpaw, has said that women reject him because of the size of his manhood.
The actor revealed this in an interview with Adom TV, a Ghanaian Television station. Hee said;
“Women reject me because of my manhood size. They claim it is too short and does not give them the satisfaction they want.”
The actor, however, claimed he has slept with about five ladies who are taller than him but the complaints had always been the same.
This notwithstanding, Don Little is optimistic that he will someday get a woman of his dream who will love him and accept him for who he is.
Will there be any woman for him?
