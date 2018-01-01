 Women empowerment: Heritage Bank Partners Folio Group on 60th anniversary of Miss Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Women empowerment: Heritage Bank Partners Folio Group on 60th anniversary of Miss Nigeria

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

HERITAGE Bank Plc has partnered with Folio Media Group, publishers of the Daily Times to organise the 60th anniversary of Miss Nigeria and the 2017 edition of the beauty pageant. Miss Ehiguese Mildred Peace, representing Adamawa State emerged as the new Miss Nigeria at the grand finale of the beauty pageant held at Eko Convention […]

