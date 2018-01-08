 Wonder Woman, Moe Sasegbon bags Temple Management deal | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wonder Woman, Moe Sasegbon bags Temple Management deal

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ahead of her preparation to represent Nigeria at the forthcoming Common Wealth Games and African Championships, United Kingdom-based athlete, Motunrayo Sasegbon has signed to one of Africa’s leading talent management agencies, Temple Management Company (TMC).   The heptathlete who is also popular for her recent appearances in the Hollywood blockbusters, ‘Wonder Woman’ and Justice League […]

The post Wonder Woman, Moe Sasegbon bags Temple Management deal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.