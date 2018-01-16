Woodwork foils Nigeria in draw with Rwanda

Tangiers, Morocco | AFP | Nigeria were thwarted by the woodwork three times as they could only draw 0-0 with Rwanda on Monday in the opening 2018 African Nations Championship match for both teams.

The Group C result in cold and windy northern Moroccan city Tangiers left the sides two points behind Libya, who outplayed Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in the first half of a double-header.

This is the third time Nigeria are trying to win the two-yearly championship for home-based footballers with their best showing so far being third place in South Africa four years ago.

Sunday Faleye, 37-year-old Rabiu Ali and Stephen Eze were foiled by the woodwork during a match which Nigeria dominated from start to finish.

Rwanda were content to defend and will look forward to meeting Equatorial Guinea next, knowing a win would put them in contention for a top-two finish and a quarter-final place.

Libyan Saleh Taher Saeid punished slack defending to score twice within 17 minutes of the kick-off and set up a convincing victory over debutants Equatorial Guinea

A Zakaria Alharash tap-in three minutes from time completed a routine victory with all the goals created by Mohamed Aleyet.

On Tuesday, Group D kicks off in coastal city Agadir with Angola playing Burkina Faso followed by Cameroon against Congo Brazzaville.

The post Woodwork foils Nigeria in draw with Rwanda appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

