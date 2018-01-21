 ‘Word from the Lord’: Televangelist’s ministry buys Tyler Perry’s Gulfstream jet – Kansas City Star | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Word from the Lord’: Televangelist’s ministry buys Tyler Perry’s Gulfstream jet – Kansas City Star

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Kansas City Star

'Word from the Lord': Televangelist's ministry buys Tyler Perry's Gulfstream jet
Kansas City Star
Texas televangelist Kenneth Copeland once called flying in a commercial airplane “getting in a long tube with a bunch of demons.” His answer to a prayer arrived last week in the form of a sleek Gulfstream V private jet that Kenneth Copeland Ministries
We acquire private jets to talk to God better —US clericNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.