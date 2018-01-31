World Bank says global wealth grows while inequality persists – Xinhua
Malay Mail
World Bank says global wealth grows while inequality persists
Xinhua
WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Global wealth grew significantly over the past two decades while wealth inequality persists, a latest report released by the World Bank showed on Tuesday. Global wealth, which includes produced capital, natural capital …
