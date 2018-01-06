 World Cup 2018 Dates And Time For Matches | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Cup 2018 Dates And Time For Matches

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be the 21st century  FIFA World Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is to take place in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018, after the country was awarded the hosting rights on 2 December […]

The post World Cup 2018 Dates And Time For Matches appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.