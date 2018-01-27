World Cup: Falconets Bash South Africa 6-0 In Benin

Nigeria’s female U-20 team has thrashed South Africa 6-0 in the second leg of the final round of the FIFA Women U-20 World Cup qualifier played in Benin on Saturday. The Super Falconets had secured a 2-0 victory when both teams played in Polokwane two weeks ago. Nigeria qualified for the World Cup finals to […]

The post World Cup: Falconets Bash South Africa 6-0 In Benin appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

