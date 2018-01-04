World’s most expensive bottle of vodka worth $1.3m gets stolen

Danish police are investigating the theft of what is said to be the world’s most expensive bottle of vodka. Brian Ingberg, owner of Café 33 – the Copenhagen bar which housed the bottle, made of gold, silver and a diamond-encrusted cap – posted about the disappearance of the lavish liquor on Facebook. He shared a […]

The post World’s most expensive bottle of vodka worth $1.3m gets stolen appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

