Worlds Most Expensive Vodka Worth $1.3m Stolen By Masked Man
In a confident robbery, the world’s most expensive bottle of vodka was picked up by an unknown masked man in Denmark and was caught on camera. The robber entered Cafe 33 in Copenhagen, a bar which stocks more than 1,200 brands of vodka, and left with a diamond-encrusted bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka on Tuesday. The […]
The post Worlds Most Expensive Vodka Worth $1.3m Stolen By Masked Man appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
