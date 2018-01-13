WWW Movie exposes women’s wants

BEAUTIFUL actresses Oge Okoye, Adaora Ukoh, are back in the movie ‘Wetin Women Want’, produced by Seun Oloketuyi, starring alongside other top actors like Daniel K Daniel, Katherine Obiang, Mercy Aigbe, Oge Okoye, Adaora Ukoh, Anthony Monjaro, Jumoke Odetola and others.

Directed by Abiodun Jimoh, the movie is scheduled to be screened on February 9, 2018 and it is an expose on what women wants in a relationship and the confusion that comes with understanding the needs of women.

Speaking on the movie, Jimoh expressed optimism on the movie’s performance at the cinema.

“We have made a very good movie,” he said.

“Wetin Women Want is not a regular Nollywood movie of romance but a movie that delves into managing relationship and depicting what women want in various fashions. It opens in the cinemas from February 9, 2018 and I am promising everyone who come out to see this movie will be blown away.”

According to Jumoke Odetola, one of the casts, “the movie opens the human mind to a lot of the dynamisms of women. It is beyond expectation, a loving woman wakes up one morning and becomes a monster. And you begin to wonder what went wrong.”

