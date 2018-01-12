Yaba College Of Technology Change Of Course Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018.

This is to inform the general public that the Yaba College of Technology is inviting application from suitably qualified candidates for Change of Course into the under listed programmes for the 2017/2018 Academic Session Available Programmes The programmes available are as follows: School of Arts, Design and Printing 1. ND (Art and Design) Full Time …

The post Yaba College Of Technology Change Of Course Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

