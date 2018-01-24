Yahoo Boys & Ritual: Nigerian Lady’s Warning For Lazy Girls Who Follow Yahoo Boys About – Video

It is no news now that 419ners aka Yahoo boys aka G-Boys are not only fraudsters but they dabble into ritual money making. This info is widely known in Nigeria, hence the name “G-Boys” but ladies don’t care about that, hence following this boys about because of money.

Well there has been rumors that this girls most of the time ends up being the victims of money rituals and yet others doesn’t want to learn. A Nigerian lady have taken to a YouTube video to sound a warning to “Lazy Ladies” who think following these boys about is the way of live.

See the video below…