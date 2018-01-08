Yam export: C’ttee plans export of 480 tonnes monthly in 2018 – Vanguard
Vanguard
Yam export: C'ttee plans export of 480 tonnes monthly in 2018
Abuja – The Technical Committee on Nigeria Yam Export Programme says it is targeting the export of about 480 tonnes of yams, equivalent to 20 containers, every month in 2018. New yam being celebrated Yam. Prof. Simon Irtwange, the Chairman of the …
