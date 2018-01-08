Yam farmers assure Nigerians of increased production, price increases – The Nation Newspaper
Yam farmers assure Nigerians of increased production, price increases
Yam Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria has assured Nigerians of increased yam production in 2018 so as to boost the yam export initiative of the Federal Government. The Acting President of the association, Prof Simon Irtwange …
Committee plans export of 480 tonnes of Yam monthly in 2018
