Because of Buhari, we will dwart Katsina State in 2019 – Yaya Bello

Kogi State governor, Yaya Bello says Kogi State will dwart Katsina State in 2019.

In a chat with state house correspondents after observing Ju’maat prayer at the Aso Rock mosque, Bello said Kogi had already adopted Buhari for second term and that the votes count from Kogi will dwart that of Buhari’s home State Katsina in 2019.

“Kogi state has already endorsed President Buhari for second term, we are just waiting for the time to come,

“You are going to see the votes that will come out of Kogi state, it will dwarf that of Katsina state I can assure you.” He said.

The governor denied rumours that Kogi State was owning salaries, saying apart from borrowing N10 billion to pay salary, president Buhari had been assisting the state with tranche of Paris Club Refund.

The governor also noted that a clock-in device was been put in place to monitor and generate salary based on the data generated so that nobody will cheat any body.

“In Kogi state today, we are up to date as far as salary is concerned. In the month of December like Mr President magnanimously assisted us with another tranche of Paris Club Refund, our own figure was N1.2 billion and some other change on top

“We didn’t just stop at that, we borrowed up to N10 billion and we added November/December allocation to our figures and we were able to clear four months at a stretch before Christmas and some leftover were cleared before this January in Kogi state.

“As you all know the salary was very bogus and according to the figure we had, we were able to distribute it among these months. So, glory to God as far as Kogi state is concerned, we are not owing salaries.

“Moving forward from this January, we have decided that we are going to make use of our clock-in device for every civil servant in Kogi state both at local and state levels.

“So that as you come to work and clock-in, that is exactly how your salary will be generated. It is online, it is automated so nobody is going to cheat anybody.”

