 YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji, Orphaned as He Loses His Mother – Olisa Blogazine | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji, Orphaned as He Loses His Mother – Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Olisa Blogazine

YBNL Boss, Olamide Adedeji, Orphaned as He Loses His Mother
Olisa Blogazine
Today the YBNL boss took to his Instagram to announce the passing of his mother, and this sad news comes hours after he wished his son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji, a happy birthday on his Instagram. “Orisa bi iya o si,” the rapper said in the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.