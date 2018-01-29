Ycee & Bella – Late Night Vibrations EP

Tinny Entertainment front man “Ycee” and first lady “Bella” following the success of the “Juice Concert” collaborates on new EP Project “Late Night Vibrations“. The EP which houses 6 hot tracks have both acts come out in different sounds See Track list below 1. Wetin 2. Empathy 3. Tropicana Fruit Juice 4. All Night 5. […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

