 Yemen rebels fire missile at Saudi Arabia – Sky News | Nigeria Today
Yemen rebels fire missile at Saudi Arabia – Sky News

Posted on Jan 5, 2018


Yemen rebels fire missile at Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a missile fired by Houthi rebels above Najran and claim it shows they are being backed by Iran. 14:47, UK, Friday 05 January 2018. An image said to show a ballistic missile being launched by Houthi rebels at Riyadh
Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missile Near Yemen's BorderVoice of America
Saudi Arabia intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missileDaily Mail
Arab Coalition: Ballistic missile launched from Yemen interceptedAl-Arabiya
Arab News –The News –The Indian Express –The National
