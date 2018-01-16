 Yemi Alade Drops Bright & Colourful Video For Love Song, ‘Go Down’ – Konbini | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yemi Alade Drops Bright & Colourful Video For Love Song, ‘Go Down’ – Konbini

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

Yemi Alade Drops Bright & Colourful Video For Love Song, 'Go Down'
Konbini
A month ago, Yemi Alade rounded up her 2017 with her third studio album, the perfectly average Black Magic. After releasing only three singles off that LP, the singer seems to have pushed it aside, yet again, in favour of her Mama Afrique EP
Video: Yemi Alade – Go DownNaija News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.