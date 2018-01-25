 Yields rise at Nigerian bond auction after central bank rate impasse – Reuters Africa | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

LAGOS, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Nigeria raised 110 billion naira ($360 mln) at rates higher than at its previous bond auction, the debt office said on Thursday, days after its central bank cancelled a meeting to set interest rates due to a lack of quorum

