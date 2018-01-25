Yields rise at Nigerian bond auction after central bank rate impasse – Reuters Africa
|
Yields rise at Nigerian bond auction after central bank rate impasse
Reuters Africa
LAGOS, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Nigeria raised 110 billion naira ($360 mln) at rates higher than at its previous bond auction, the debt office said on Thursday, days after its central bank cancelled a meeting to set interest rates due to a lack of quorum …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!