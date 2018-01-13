[YNaija2019] President Buhari has plans for 2019 and re-election may be one of them
There is no doubt that the President’s doctors in the UK had 2019 in mind when they held him on medical storage for more than three months on his second trip last year.
Read » [YNaija2019] President Buhari has plans for 2019 and re-election may be one of them on YNaija
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!