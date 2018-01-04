 Yobe Government Presents 20 Operational Vehicles To Nigerian Army – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yobe Government Presents 20 Operational Vehicles To Nigerian Army – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Yobe Government Presents 20 Operational Vehicles To Nigerian Army
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Yobe State Government has presented 20 Toyota Hilux vehicles to the Nigeria Army, as part of its efforts in fighting the Boko Haram insurgency. Governor Ibrahim Gaidam who handed over the vehicles to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General
Buratai Hails Gov. Gaidam as YBSG Provides Vehicles for Army, Vigilante OperationsNTA News
Innoson to manufacture military vehicles for Nigerian ArmyOrientDaily Newspaper
BreakingNews 4/1/17 – Innoson To Manufacture Military Vehicles For Nigerian ArmyNigeria Master Web
The Nation Newspaper –TODAY.NG –Naija News –Independent Newspapers Limited
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.