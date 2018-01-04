Yobe Government Presents 20 Operational Vehicles To Nigerian Army – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Yobe Government Presents 20 Operational Vehicles To Nigerian Army
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Yobe State Government has presented 20 Toyota Hilux vehicles to the Nigeria Army, as part of its efforts in fighting the Boko Haram insurgency. Governor Ibrahim Gaidam who handed over the vehicles to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General …
