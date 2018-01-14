 Yobe to support 29 Libyan returnees – Guardian (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yobe to support 29 Libyan returnees – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Yobe to support 29 Libyan returnees
Guardian (blog)
Yobe State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Ahmed Goniri, has said the 29 citizens of the state repatriated from Libya would be supported and reunited with their families. Giving the assurance, yesterday, Goniri said the returnees had been

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.