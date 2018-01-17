Yola market on fire

Fire has engulfed Yola town market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, the Adamawa State Chief Fire Officer who confirmed the development to NAN said his men were so far in control of the situation.

“I am at the scene of the incident and can assure you that things are under control. We are about to contain the fire which damage so far is not much,” Abdullahi said.

The Administrative Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mr Hassan Furo, who also confirmed the incident, said that the extend of damage could not be ascertain as at now.

NAN report that similar fire outbreak was recorded in the market in 2015 were properties worth billions of naira were lost. (NAN)

The post Yola market on fire appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

