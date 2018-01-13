Yomi Fabiyi drags Instablog9ja, actress to court, demands N15m – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Yomi Fabiyi drags Instablog9ja, actress to court, demands N15m
The Punch
Towards the end of 2017, a woman identified as Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice, accused filmmaker and actor, Yomi Fabiyi, of demanding sex in exchange for a movie role about nine years ago. According to the woman, who is now a realtor, Fabiyi demanded for sex …
