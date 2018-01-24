Yorubas Always Regret Associating With Northerners – Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, has said that when Northerners and the Yorubas associate together, the Yorubas always regret the association. He said his other politicians are in support of his conclusion because of their experiences.

Doyin challenged any Southwest Leader to prove him wrong including that most northern lawmakers he had worked with played exceptionally narrow minded and parochial governmental issues.

Doyin who was the Former aide to the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan said this in a post he shared on Facebook where he kept up that the northern political elites frequently time, make them, the southern colleagues look like saboteurs of their kin.

Doyin expressed, “I picked governmental issues over Surgery.

“In picking legislative issues I additionally picked a gathering, NPN, with a national standpoint than the local party, UPN, that held influence in my geopolitical zone.

“From that point, 35years back, and now I have continually picking national gatherings in view of my faith in Nigeria.

“I am not the only one in this class of southwest patriots. I have seniors like, Akinloye, Awotesu, Odunjo, sovereign adetona, M.K.O. Abiola,who are for the most part late. Baba Akinjide is as yet fit as a fiddle.

“In any case and tragically I say it straightforwardly today with no dread of logical inconsistencies that with no exemption, WE ALL REGRET OUR ASSOCIATION WITH THE NORTHERN POLITICAL ELITES.

