You are a little man and a fake – Conte blasts Mourinho
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has described his Manchester United counterpart, Jose Mourinho as a “little man” and a “fake”. This is the latest in the war of words between the duo. Trouble started when Mourinho said that journalists were misconstruing his refusal to act like a “clown on the touchline” as a sign that he […]
The post You are a little man and a fake – Conte blasts Mourinho appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!