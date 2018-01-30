You Are Free To Leave PDP – Fayose Tells Adeyeye, Others

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor, has said he won’t apologize for receiving his Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate for upcoming election.

He likewise told Prince Dayo Adeyeye, and other distressed PDP applicants that they were allowed to leave the PDP for another Political party.

Fayose talked at an affirmation of desire (labeled ‘infant revelation’) by Olusola in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Adeyeye, Dare Bejide; a previous Commissioner for Justice, Owoseni Ajayi; and a Senator speaking to Ekiti-South, Mrs. Abiodun Olujimi, had kicked against the selection of Olusola by Fayose as his applicant.

They depicted the reception of Olusola as haughty and hostile to law based.

In any case, Fayose at the rally stated, “The PDP has taken a position; I say we have taken a position and we have no expressions of remorse for that and the position is that Olusola should assume control after me as head of Ekiti state.

“It doesn’t make a difference to us what number of individuals that are mishandling us by our activity. They are even allowed to join our enemies, yet we will crush them as God liveth.”

The senator depicted the assertion as a show of quality to caution the APC, saying, “We are here, we have what it takes to win a decision. They say they need to fix decision; that won’t occur here in Ekiti; they should look somewhere else.

“They should realize that legislative issues isn’t played in the other room; it is played in the family room. We will play legislative issues of the parlor and not the other room.”

Fayose said the date of the principle presentation would be declared later.

