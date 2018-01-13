You are the reason we are doing so well, Fayose tells Ekiti teachers

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Friday thanked Ekiti teachers for their support saying they are the reason he is doing so well.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Fayose promised Ekiti teachers that they will not suffer the same fate as their counterparts from Kaduna state

“I thank you for your support and the feats recorded in the sector are because you are working hard and supporting our administration.

“You are the reason why we are doing well. You stood against the Philistines on June 21, 2014 and we defeated them in all the 16 local government areas ” He said.

On his Presidential ambition. Fayose said he is still in the race, and he is waiting for the governorship election to be over so that he can concentrate on the presidential race.

“I am still in the presidential race I am only waiting for the time Ekiti governorship election will hold so I can have the time. Though, I am making contacts, I am reaching out to the people that matter across the country

“I have no role to play, only the NWC will present the delegate lists for them to elect the candidate, so I won’t interfere despite my support for Prof Kolapo Olusola.”

He reiterated his support for his deputy to succeed him and advised Ekiti people against voting for Fayemi.

“Don’t vote for those that will come here and sack you. When they sacked your colleagues in Kaduna State, an APC leader in Ekiti said it was a right step in the right direction and I believe such person is not good for Ekiti teachers. “Prof Olusola is a man of integrity, very hardworking and dependable, he won’t betray you. He will protect your interests and I want you to support him

“I have no regret supporting Olusola , if it were those people I had supported, they won’t be abusing me. But they remain our brothers and sister and we are going to put our house in order at the right time so that we can be on the same page

“Let Fayemi come and contest and test his popularity. It is him we need. He is now advising Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to sack teachers and saying that they must be tested and sacked.

“He is saying that the test is in the right direction. We have not changed the teachers and we have moved to number one in NECO, WAEC examinations. We won’t sack teachers in this state, you all know that you would have been sacked had Fayemi won the poll brought me back”

“”.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

