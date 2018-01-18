You Can’t Kill Yoruba, Fulani, Igbo or Tiv In Ekiti – Fayose

You Can’t Kill Yoruba, Fulani, Igbo or Tiv In Ekiti – Fayose On Monday night, I was told about the killing of one Fulani man in Oke Ako.They claimed it was a Tiv man that killed the Fulani man,I want the killer arrested & prosecuted. I won’t accept killing of anyone here in Ekiti.Be you […]

The post You Can’t Kill Yoruba, Fulani, Igbo or Tiv In Ekiti – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab .

