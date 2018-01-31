 You Must Never Insult Obasanjo – Buhari Warns Aides | Nigeria Today
You Must Never Insult Obasanjo – Buhari Warns Aides

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned his media aides against instigating or promoting any personal attacks on former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Recall that the former president last week released a 13-page ‘special press statement’ in which he accused Buhari of incompetence and warned him against seeking reelection in 2019. However, Buhari specifically warned his aides against […]

