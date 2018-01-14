You must pay tithe even if your pastor embezzles it — Pastor Adeyemi
Pastor Seyi Adeyemi, the Senior Pastor of The Worship Centre, has reacted to the debate on whether pastors are entitled to collect tithes from members. The cleric said it was a must for people to pay tithe, even if their pastor embezzled it. Speaking with Vanguard, the cleric said tithing had been in existence since […]
