You Need To Read Trump’s Answer To Piers Morgan’s Question About Climate Change

Looking for your daily reminder that America elected a moron to run the show?

Heck, once again you’re in luck.

Donald Trump recently granted grade A sycophant Piers Morgan an interview, the pair having forged some kind of a bond during the filming of The Apprentice back in in 2007.

You can pick apart just about any part of the interview and cringe, but let’s focus on the moment Piers asked Donald if he believed in climate change.

Now you can watch the video here, but I’ve had just about enough of that voice for this month. Via this tweet, here is a written account of Donald’s response:

The ice caps are setting records? They’re at a “record level”? He believes in “good cleanliness”? What is that word drivel?

We’ll let the Independent tackle this one:

Recent figures from the Met Office, Nasa and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed 2017 was one of the hottest years ever recorded. These temperatures came as little surprise to climate scientists, as they are a continuation of the upward temperature trend that has been on-going for decades… As for polar ice levels, data shows that they are indeed – as Mr Trump stated – at “a record level”, although not the level he had in mind. Last year Nasa reported record lows in sea ice extent in both the Arctic and the Antarctic.

It’s almost like Donald didn’t see the TIME magazine spread with those aerial shots from Antarctica. Maybe they should have put his face on the cover?

I suppose learning is difficult when you only take notes from Sean Hannity and his friends over on Fox News.

