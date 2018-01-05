”You Shall Die By Sword” – Fani Kayode Explodes In Anger, Curses Sowore Of Saharareporters

Former Aviation Minister, Fani Kayode has cursed Saharareporters Founder, Sowore for telling lies about his marriage and attempting to destroy his marriage with Fake news. Fani Kayode stated this while reacting to the claims by Saharareporters that his marriage with his wife has crashed. In his words.. Envy is a terrible thing and it goes […]

The post ”You Shall Die By Sword” – Fani Kayode Explodes In Anger, Curses Sowore Of Saharareporters appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

