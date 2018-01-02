 Young lady kills boyfriend’s 7 year old son | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young lady kills boyfriend’s 7 year old son

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 7-year-old Texas boy died after his father’s girlfriend opened fire as the man drove away with his son and two other children, police said Friday. Greenville police said Kaden Green died at a hospital after being taken there by a witness following the shooting Thursday afternoon. The woman accused of shooting the boy, 26-year-old […]

The post Young lady kills boyfriend’s 7 year old son appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.