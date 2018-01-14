 Young Nigerians who want to be president in 2019 – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young Nigerians who want to be president in 2019 – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

Young Nigerians who want to be president in 2019
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
As the despondency brought about by the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver the massive change they promised Nigerians in 2015 reaches its crescendo, an increasing number of young citizens of the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.