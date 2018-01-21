 Young Thief Taught How To Swim After Being Caught Stealing Mobile Phone In Delta State (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young Thief Taught How To Swim After Being Caught Stealing Mobile Phone In Delta State (Photos)

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A young thief was disgraced in public after he was caught stealing from a boutique at Ajogodo, Delta State. He was nabbed stealing a mobile phone as the people of the area taught him a lesson. He was beaten mercilessly and made to swim in a dirty water in the area as he begged for […]

The post Young Thief Taught How To Swim After Being Caught Stealing Mobile Phone In Delta State (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.