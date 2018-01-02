 Your guide to Africa’s top markets in 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your guide to Africa’s top markets in 2018

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

  For bond investors, Africa was a happy hunting ground last year. Its local-currency and dollar securities easily outperformed those of emerging markets overall as investors piled into a continent offering high yields and starting to recover from the commodity bust of three years ago.   But risks abound, among them policy tightening in advanced…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Your guide to Africa’s top markets in 2018 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.