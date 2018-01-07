Your seed determines your harvest – Vanguard



Vanguard Your seed determines your harvest

Vanguard

Brethren, it's a brand new year! Glory be to God. You made it into 2018, which today is about 7 days old. The implication of this is that we are also moving closer to the end of 2018. By the grace of God as you saw the end of 2017 you will also see the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

