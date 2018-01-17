Your team will revolutionise NEPZA operations, Jime tells APC Deputy National Chairman

NEWLY appointed Chairman of the board of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Engr. Olusegun Abayomi Oni, has been described as a multi-competent personage whose superintendence of the board will add value to the Authority and revolutionise its operations. The Managing Director of NEPZA, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, who made this known during his first Interactive […]

