Your wealth is nothing, if you don’t give to the poor -Ooni of Ife

The Ọọ̀ni of Ilè-Ifẹ̀, Oba Adeyeye advised the rich and the most influential people to help the poor. He noted that the wealth means nothing if not shared with the needy.

While wishing the people happy new year, the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife reminded the people that they were not born with wealth and definitely will not die with it.

He wrote: “Vanity upon vanity! You become very rich and you can’t care for the poor, vanity upon vanity! You become so influential in the society and you can’t bow to God Almighty, vanity upon vanity!

We die everyday. The moment you go asleep, you don’t remember all what you think you have that pushes you to be so arrogant to God and callous to your fellow human beings until you wake up the next morning. This is exactly what happens when you finally die and God can take your life anytime. Vanity upon vanity!

As we begin this new year I implore all to care for the needy because your wealth means nothing to God if it is not for the benefit of the poor. Always remember you were not born with wealth and you will not leave this world with it.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!”

