 You’re losing goodwill – APC chieftain, Beredugo warns Buhari | Nigeria Today
You’re losing goodwill – APC chieftain, Beredugo warns Buhari

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ebi Beredugo, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet. He warned that the president is losing Nigerians’ goodwill and should put technocrats in key positions to achieve his change agenda. “The president must tinker with his cabinet. He must bring in more technocrats. He […]

